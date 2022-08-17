Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 801,800 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 904,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,018.0 days.

Brembo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRBOF opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. Brembo has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRBOF has been the topic of several research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Brembo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.50 ($10.71) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Brembo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Brembo Company Profile

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. The company operates through Discs – Systems – Motorbikes; and After market – Performance Group segments. The company offers brake discs, calipers, wheel-side modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

Further Reading

