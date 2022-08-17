Bright Scholar Education Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, August 19th (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Friday, August 19th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 19th.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Performance

Shares of BEDU stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

Institutional Trading of Bright Scholar Education

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Scholar Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Bright Scholar Education worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

