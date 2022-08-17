British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,500 by Jefferies Financial Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.64% from the company’s current price.

BATS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($53.17) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,020 ($48.57).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,444.50 ($41.62) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04). The company has a market cap of £77.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,466.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,429.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,346.18.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

