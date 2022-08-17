Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 167.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $551.65 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.66 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $222.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.41.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

