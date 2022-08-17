Brokerages Set Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Target Price at $164.81

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Straumann Stock Down 9.8 %

SAUHY opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. Straumann has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

