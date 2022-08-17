Brokerages Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) PT at $49.26

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

