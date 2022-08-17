Brokerages Set Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Target Price at $18.63

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $514,708.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $805,925.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,935.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $514,708.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,625.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,995. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertex Energy Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048,174 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,872,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,262,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,655,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 639,245 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

See Also

