Brokerages Set Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Target Price at $18.63

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.63.
A number of research firms have recently commented on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $514,708.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $805,925.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,935.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $514,708.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,625.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,995. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vertex Energy Price Performance
Vertex Energy stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53.
About Vertex Energy
Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.