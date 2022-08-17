Brokers Set Expectations for Payoneer Global Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Payoneer Global in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global to $8.50 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 680.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.

In other Payoneer Global news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $602,351.15. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,025,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

