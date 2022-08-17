BTIG Research Raises MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Price Target to $11.00

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MaxCyte Trading Up 7.3 %

MXCT opened at $6.17 on Friday. MaxCyte has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $627.04 million and a PE ratio of -30.85.

Insider Activity at MaxCyte

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $13,912,856.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,735,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,163,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MaxCyte

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXCT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

