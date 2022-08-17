Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $284,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,161,000 after buying an additional 428,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,376,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,782,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,175,000 after buying an additional 90,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Valero Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after buying an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $113.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.68. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.