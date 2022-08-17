Buckingham Strategic Partners Sells 366 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Buckingham Strategic Partners cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $245.69 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

