Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 115 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.0% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 5,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allstate Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

ALL opened at $129.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.04 and a 200 day moving average of $127.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

