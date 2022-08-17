Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VGT stock opened at $389.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.12. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.