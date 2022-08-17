BullPerks (BLP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $172,305.00

BullPerks (BLP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One BullPerks coin can now be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. BullPerks has a market cap of $8.25 million and $172,305.00 worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BullPerks has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013471 BTC.

BullPerks Profile

BullPerks’ total supply is 299,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,161,116 coins. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks.

BullPerks Coin Trading

