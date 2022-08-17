Burency (BUY) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges

Burency (BUY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Burency has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Burency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Burency has a market cap of $885,739.17 and $269,411.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,310.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00129450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00034893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00067011 BTC.

Burency Coin Profile

BUY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official website is burency.com. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial.

Buying and Selling Burency

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

