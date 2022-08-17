Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.51 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). 26,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 87,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Cadogan Petroleum Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.85. The company has a market cap of £6.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cadogan Petroleum Company Profile

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Service; and Trading. The company holds working interest licenses in the Carpathian basin.

