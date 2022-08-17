California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Price Up 4%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $48.05. Approximately 41,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 751,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

CRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is 6.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $5,360,000. State Street Corp raised its position in California Resources by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in California Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in California Resources by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 683,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,175,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 576.7% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 624,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,939,000 after acquiring an additional 532,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

