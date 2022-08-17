California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Short Interest Update

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

CWT traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.51. 7,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,088. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $25,729.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $75,266.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at $666,863.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,990 shares of company stock worth $112,020 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 70.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.