Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 24,339 United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of United States Oil Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

USO stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,564. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $92.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.59.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

