Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 41,385 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth $143,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GSG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,020. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $26.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

