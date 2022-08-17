Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 5,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.71. 8,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,287. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.04 and its 200 day moving average is $127.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

