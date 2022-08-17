Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.8 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMC. Citigroup dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of CMC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.99. 1,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,035. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 6.36%.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.