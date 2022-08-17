Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avnet by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after buying an additional 810,797 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 19.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 71,654 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

AVT stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.36. 1,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

