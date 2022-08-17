Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 42,104 Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hess Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 0.3 %

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $30.07. 290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,452. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.556 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 118.09%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

