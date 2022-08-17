Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.25

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.25 and traded as high as $48.43. Camden National shares last traded at $48.26, with a volume of 30,090 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stephens downgraded Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Camden National Stock Down 1.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $707.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Camden National Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.
Institutional Trading of Camden National
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Camden National by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 748.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the second quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
About Camden National
Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camden National (CAC)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.