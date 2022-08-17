Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.25

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.25 and traded as high as $48.43. Camden National shares last traded at $48.26, with a volume of 30,090 shares.

Separately, Stephens downgraded Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $707.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Camden National by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 748.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the second quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

