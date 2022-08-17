Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 9,770,000 shares. Approximately 23.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 38,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Camping World alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 51.3% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of CWH stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $32.57. 20,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Camping World has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.21. Camping World had a return on equity of 87.92% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.