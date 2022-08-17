Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 9,770,000 shares. Approximately 23.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Insider Activity at Camping World
In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 38,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 51.3% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
Camping World Price Performance
Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.21. Camping World had a return on equity of 87.92% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
Featured Stories
