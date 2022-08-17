Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Short Interest Up 6.4% in July

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,324,600 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 1,244,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,207.7 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 target price for the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.28.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

