CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Trading Down 8.7%

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Rating) shares fell 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 35,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 117,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

CANEX Metals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$9.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08.

CANEX Metals Company Profile

CANEX Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 202 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1,504 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia; and the Echo, Fulton, Red, and Beal properties located in British Columbia.

