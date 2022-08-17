Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 244,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 96.0 days.

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CFPUF opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $6.01.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.