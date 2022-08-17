Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VO traded down $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $224.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,237. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.