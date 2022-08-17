Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $781,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,038,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 869,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,114,000 after acquiring an additional 74,950 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,539,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.49. 4,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,393. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.52. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $53.89.

