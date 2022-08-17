Capital Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 11.4% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.73. The company had a trading volume of 65,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,966. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

