Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.04 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Cardano has a market cap of $18.09 billion and $1.04 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00002299 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00109870 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00034090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021338 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00246645 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00032645 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,512,850,429 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

