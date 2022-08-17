Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Update

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 952,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Cardiff Oncology Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. 5,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,785. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth about $1,589,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 266.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 296,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 215,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 311.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 48,237 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cardiff Oncology

CRDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

