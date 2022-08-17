CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Short Interest Down 9.0% in July

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 234,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
CareView Communications Price Performance
CareView Communications stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. CareView Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.
About CareView Communications
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareView Communications (CRVW)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for CareView Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareView Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.