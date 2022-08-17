CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Short Interest Down 9.0% in July

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 234,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

CareView Communications stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. CareView Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

CareView Communications, Inc provides monitoring solutions for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and Caregiver Platform, which offers caregiver connect mobile application to provide a convenient and intuitive interface to capture critical workflows, such as acknowledging and documenting alert presses by the resident.

