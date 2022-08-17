Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.85. The stock had a trading volume of 160,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $216.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

