CashHand (CHND) Price Down 51.2% Over Last 7 Days

CashHand (CHND) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. CashHand has a total market cap of $3,132.28 and $618.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CashHand has traded down 51.2% against the US dollar. One CashHand coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.
About CashHand
CashHand (CRYPTO:CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info.
