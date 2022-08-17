Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,200.77% and a negative return on equity of 152.94%.

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) by 187.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

