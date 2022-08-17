Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,886 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 174.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of PHO opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

