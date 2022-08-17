Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,591,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,439,000 after buying an additional 233,308 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,286,000 after purchasing an additional 517,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,352 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:EPR opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.33%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

