Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 240.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,936,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.15. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $77.17 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

