Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $74,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $233.71 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.