Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $146,173,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $62,648,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 572.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,521 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $24,599,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 73.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,086,000 after purchasing an additional 573,522 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.16. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on X shares. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

