Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $44,000 in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Andersons alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 45,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,534,256.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,909,132.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $31,305.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 406,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,775,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 45,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,534,256.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 354,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,909,132.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,061 shares of company stock worth $1,704,774. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Andersons Trading Up 1.7 %

ANDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.