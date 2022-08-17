CB Financial Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

CB Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. CB Financial Services has a payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.62. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

