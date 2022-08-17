Ceera Investments LLC Acquires 27,614 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC owned about 1.73% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $12,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,135,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 112,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 75,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,950,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1,794.0% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 35,199 shares during the period.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLTL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.58. 180,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,732. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.55. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52 week low of $105.42 and a 52 week high of $105.69.

