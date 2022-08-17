Ceera Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 79,767 Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 79,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,560,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,267.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $341,998.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $16,907.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,107,051. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,201. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

