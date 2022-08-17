Ceera Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Ceera Investments LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $50.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.