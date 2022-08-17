Celo Euro 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19,777.00 (CEUR)

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Celo Euro has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Euro has a total market cap of $34.17 million and $19,777.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Euro coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,465.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00128908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00070425 BTC.

About Celo Euro

Celo Euro is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Euro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Euro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Euro using one of the exchanges listed above.

