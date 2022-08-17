Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,229.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS.

Celsion Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. 518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,323. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. Celsion has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

Get Celsion alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Celsion worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celsion Company Profile

CLSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celsion in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Celsion in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.